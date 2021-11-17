BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Foodshare's annual turkey drive is not only aiming to provide Thanksgiving meals to the less fortunate, but also raise funds to fight hunger year-round.

The Turkey and Thirty push continued at Foodshare's location in Bloomfield on Wednesday.

Channel 3's Scot Haney broadcasted live from the location as donations poured in.

'Turkey Tuesday' underway for Foodshare Foodshare's annual "Turkey Tuesday" drive kicked off from City Place in Hartford.

The drive officially started on Nov. 1, but the collection shifted into high gear at City Place in Hartford on Tuesday with the charity's 'Turkey Tuesday.'

This year's drive is a little different.

In the name of safety, Foodshare said it suspended in-person turkey collection drives. Instead, it purchased some turkeys in advance to meet its clients’ needs.

Foodshare said community members will be able to donate to support the purchase of a turkey or more for a neighbor in need. Monetary gifts will help the charity achieve its goal, which is always to provide thousands of families with the food they need on Thanksgiving and beyond.

The demand for food assistance has increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Foodshare said that's why donor support is critical. It expects that it will need to distribute more than 20,000 turkeys this year.

Anyone looking to donate can do so on Foodshare's website here.