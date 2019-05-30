(WFSB) – Ben and Jerry’s is working to bring CBD ice cream to freezers around the country.
The latest food trend is cannabidiol, or CBD.
The Federal Drug Administration prohibits adding CBD to food and drinks as it not legalized on the federal level.
The FDA has set a public hearing to add CBD to food and beverages on Friday, May 31.
Ben and Jerry’s said they’ve submitted a comment to them in support of the legalization.
CBD is the naturally occurring chemical found in cannabis.
“We’re doing this for our fans,” said Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy. “We’ve listened and brought them everything from Non-Dairy indulgences to on-the-go portions with our Pint Slices.”
Ben and Jerry’s plans on using CBD from their home state of Vermont.
The ice cream company has used trends before to create Half Baked and Dave Matthews Band Magic Brownies flavors.
If you want to take action for the legalization of CBD foods and beverages, you can contact the FDA to send them a comment during their open comment window, now through July 2, 2019.
