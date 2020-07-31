CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's high school sports conference released their plan for the fall sports season.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference held a meeting on Thursday evening.
It said it determined there will be a fall sports season this year, but there will be many changes and restrictions.
Fall sports will begin on September 24.
"Connecticut's never been in a better position than we are right now from a positive test case percentage, so if we're going to do it, this is our chance to do it" said Dave Eustis, Xavier High School Headmaster.
The first practice dates for cross country, field hockey, soccer, swimming, and volleyball will begin Aug. 27. Practice for football will start on August 17.
At that time, teams must only have cohorts of 15 players during practice.
On Sept. 11, all fall sports will be allowed to have full team practices.
The maximum number of regular season games for all sports except football are 12. Football will only be allowed to play 6 regular season games.
Sports will also only be allowed to play two games per week, with football only being allowed to play one game per week.
The last date for sports to be played during the regular season is Oct. 30 for field hockey, football, soccer, swimming, and volleyball. Cross county's last day is Oct. 29.
Tournament experience will provide all participating teams with additional games. Tournament games are expected to happen between Nov. 2 and Nov. 15 with the exception of cross country happening between Oct. 31 and Nov. 8.
"I think getting the kids out there and keeping them as safe as possible is a good thing. I think they need sports, they need the extra sense of activities, and they need to start getting back to some sense of normalcy," said Anthony Salvati, Guilford High School Head Football Coach.
Earlier this year, all winter sports tournaments and spring sports were canceled.
The CIAC said if a student tests positive for COVID-19, the school and district must be notified immediately and local DPH must be contacted. The CIAC will work with local districts and DPH to define the process as more information becomes available.
As for masks and facial coverings, the CIAC said they should be worn when not engaging in vigorous activity, such as when sitting on the bench, during chalk talk, interacting with an athletic trainer, etc.
Facial coverings should not be worm when engaging in high intensity aerobic and anaerobic workouts, distance running, or swimming.
Plastic shields that cover an entire face or attached to a helmet, must be approved by the CIAC.
Officials should wear masks or facial coverings when possible.
Over the next few weeks, the CIAC sport specific committees will be meeting to provide more details on individual sport strategies. For example, volleyball will not be switching sides after each set and teams will not be meeting in locker rooms at halftime.
Any allowance of fans or spectators should provide well marked areas that maintain social distancing and follow capacity guidelines established in Connecticut's Phase 2 reopening plan.
Another change made the by the CIAC is that all students must bring their own water bottle and hydration states should not be used, with the exception of a water bottle refill station.
