(WFSB) -- Big changes are happening this week.
On Wednesday, May 19, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift most pandemic restrictions, including the rule on mask wearing for those who are fully vaccinated.
Next Wednesday, all business restrictions that are still in place will end. That means any curfews and social distancing mandates will be up to businesses.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control updated its masking guidance, saying those who are fully vaccinated can ditch masks indoors.
That practice goes into effect on Wednesday here in Connecticut.
People are fully vaccinated two weeks past their last required COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Those who are not fully vaccinated will still need to wear a mask indoors.
On CT ’21 this morning, we’re talking to the governor about these next steps toward normalcy.
