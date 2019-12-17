(WFSB) -- A candidate running for CT’s 5th District is coming under fire for a comment that was posted on his twitter page earlier this month.
The comment was posted on Robert Hyde’s Twitter page on Dec. 3, but has since been removed.
It referenced former candidate for president Kamala Harris.
In a statement on Tuesday, CT Democratic Chair Nancy Wyman said “Robert Hyde’s social media comment about the Senator Harris’ decision to end her political campaign is simply disgusting. And the fact that it was made by a Republican candidate for Congress and remained on line until today is even more concerning. This kind of insulting commentary, as well as others on his Twitter feed, has no place in any public discourse and any candidate who engages in it has no business seeking elective office. On behalf of every woman in Connecticut, I’m calling on the Republican State Chairman to not just condemn the social media posting, but to end Mr. Hyde’s congressional bid."
Republican Senate leader Len Fasano also issued a statement saying “This type of behavior and these words are flat out disgusting and morally reprehensible. I am calling on Mr. Hyde to step down as a candidate for office. His comments are beyond disgraceful and offensive and his actions are not representative of the Republican Party at all. He needs to remove himself as a candidate immediately. This is unacceptable behavior for anyone, let alone someone who is seeking to represent our state in Congress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.