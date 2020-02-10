HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Pushes continue to get Puerto Rico aid in the wake of a number of devastating earthquakes and two prior hurricanes.
Leaders of Connecticut's Puerto Rican community will join with Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Monday to demand that the Department of Housing and Urban Development get out of the way.
Blumenthal will be at the Hispanic Health Council in Hartford at 10 a.m.
Blumenthal said HUD is obstructing aid with unique and unnecessary preconditions, which need to be met in order for federal funding to be released.
He said the funds are needed for disaster mitigation and recovery in the wake of the recent earthquakes and hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017.
Blumenthal said unprecedented restrictions were placed on more than $18 billion in Community Development Block Grant funding that was designed for relief efforts.
He argued that because of the delay, thousands of Americans remain without adequate power, water and shelter.
(2) comments
Last time aid was sent it was stolen and hidden by crooked politicians in PR. And guess what? They were Democrats.
Spare me your crocodile tears Blumenthal. The last time we sent them aid your leftist government brethren conspired to withhold medical supplies, food and water as a political stunt just to make Trump look bad. You should be ashamed and thankful for ANY aid being sent. Just shut your cake-hole and abide by the rules you vote -pandering liver spot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.