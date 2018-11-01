MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash involving a dump truck led to the closure of Interstate 95 north and a few side roads in Milford on Thursday morning.
According to fire officials, the truck struck the Quarry Road overpass around 7:45 a.m. and the driver was ejected.
The driver was killed, according to the Milford Fire Department.
According to the Department of Transportation, the closure is at exit 39b.
The exit 39 onramp is closed as well.
There's no word on when the highway will reopen.
Drivers could take Route 15 as an alternate route.
Milford police said they were asked to close Quarry Road between Woodmont Road and Research Drive. They advised drivers heading that way to also seek an alternate route.
A serious injury was reported, according to state police.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
