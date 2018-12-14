BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Bomb threats sent to businesses, schools and other buildings across the country affected a number of places in Connecticut.
It may be back to business at those places on Friday, but the investigation continues.
Police called the threats on Thursday "not credible."
Now, the FBI is helping them try to figure out where and from whom they originated.
Investigators said they believe the threats came from outside of the country.
In Bloomfield, police said they looked into three reports.
An email stated that a bomb was hidden in the Northwestern Drive Medical Complex. The emailer demanded $20,000 in Bitcoin currency.
"You must send bitcoins by the end of the workday," the email stated. "If the working day is over and people start leaving the building the bomb will detonate."
Everyone inside the complex was forced to leave while the bomb squad swept the building.
Nothing was found.
Police called it a reminder to take cybersecurity seriously.
"Every single day I get scam emails telling me to sign up for this to get $10,000. I just ignore them," said AJ Scott of Bloomfield. "Send it to spam mail. That’s what I tell everybody to do."
The State Police Cyber Crimes Investigative Unit, the Connecticut Intelligence Center and the FBI are working together.
"This is just scary to younger kids, older people, when we don’t know what is really happening," said Kai Fleming of Bloomfield. "I’ll look frequently, all the time, just to see if something is going wrong and I’ll just delete [a suspicious email] fast."
Police continue to remind people "if you see something, say something."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.