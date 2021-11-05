HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state has ways people can mitigate the increasing costs of their energy bills.

State officials and Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference on Friday morning to show what is offered.

It kicked off around 11 a.m. Friday at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in Hartford.

State officials provided information on assistance that is available for Connecticut residents, whose bills could see increased rates of 10 to 20 percent for natural gas and 40 percent for home heating oil.

They said consumers can track real-time price information for natural gas, propane and heating oil on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's website here.

They also said information about electric rates, competitive supply offers, and energy efficiency solutions is available at EnergizeCT’s website here.

“Connecticut and its residents, like everyone else around the United States and the world, are unfortunately seeing the impact of rising energy prices,” Lamont said. “The pandemic, the investment decisions of oil and gas producers, and severe weather events have put everyone in this situation, but my administration is working hard to ensure our policies and programs can help lessen the impact of these global energy trends on our residents and businesses – including smart energy purchasing, investing in efficiency and nuclear, and making sure there’s help available for residents and businesses who will be most impacted by these cost increases. For example, the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program for residents is funded by a record $135 million in federal funding, including $58 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars.”

Lamont said Connecticut residents and businesses are already feeling the impact of these global trends in heating oil and gasoline retail prices, and in the supply portion of their natural gas and electricity bills. The supply portion of bills currently constitutes approximately 36 percent of the bill for Eversource. Standard service generation supply rates for residential customers of the state’s two electric distribution companies, Eversource Energy and United Illuminating, will be increasing from historic lows of 7.08 cents/kWh for Eversource and 8.01 cents/kWh for UI during the latter half of 2021, to 11.165 cents/kWh for Eversource and 10.67 cents/kWh for UI for the first half of 2022.

“Through our energy policies and assistance programs across several agencies, the Lamont administration has been working to insulate residents and businesses from volatile fossil fuel prices that can have a significant impact on families, individuals, and business owners,” said DEEP commissioner Katie Dykes. “Whether it’s our efforts at the regional grid level to reduce reliance on natural gas and diversify our generation mix, increased oversight over electricity supply procurement, access to energy efficiency programs and incentives, energy bill assistance, or access to COVID-19 funding for utility bill relief, the state has been looking out for residents.”

Lamont said the state took several actions to help to protect ratepayers from price spikes and grid outages, and to help with energy affordability. Among them was a concerted effort to reform the region’s electricity grid, managed by ISO-New England, which is highly dependent on natural gas generation. As a result, electricity generation prices in Connecticut and across New England are highly sensitive to changes in natural gas commodity prices. The reliability of the region’s grid could be compromised during periods of prolonged cold weather when there is not enough natural gas supply available to meet both heating and power generation needs.

The governor said the state has sought to insulate against the commodity price swings from natural gas dependence by investing in renewables, efficiency, and nuclear resources. Since 2012, DEEP has competitively procured 710 MW of grid-scale solar and 1,108 MW of offshore wind, and invested in more than 445 MW of energy efficiency – clean energy supply alternatives that reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. In 2019, the state took action to prevent the Millstone nuclear facility from retiring – a critical step that saved ratepayers approximately $2 billion in replacement costs, and retaining a large, carbon-free resource for a diverse and reliable fuel mix for the ISO-New England grid. Starting in 2022, residents will be able to take advantage of storage programs that can help them manage their costs and provide them with added resilience.

Also, over the past decade, Lamont said the state has enacted a series of consumer protections for customers of electric suppliers, including prohibiting variable rates and giving PURA the discretion to prevent customers who were designated as “utility hardship” from being switched to electric suppliers. Just this year, Lamont said he signed Public Act 21-117, prohibiting cancellation fees for residential customers who are under contract with an electric supplier and strengthening PURA’s oversight over electric suppliers.

“Starting Nov. 1 through May 1, there is a moratorium on heating source shut-offs for eligible households,” said PURA chairman Marissa Gillett. “PURA urges customers to contact their utility and inquire about the Winter Protection Program, as well as other programs for which they may be eligible. Ask your electric or gas utility, ‘am I eligible to be coded hardship?’ Our collective focus on these issues will mitigate the impact of external forces on our generation rates this winter, but there is more work to be done. PURA looks forward to continuing our partnership with the Lamont administration and other stakeholders to tackle the important issues of energy affordability, and I am proud of the strides made thus far.”

Lamont said the state has expanded electric utility bill assistance. UniteCT, which was established by Lamont and administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing, provides rental and utility assistance funding for those financially impacted by COVID and has become a model for other states by successfully delivering more than $18 million to electric customers to date, to pay down their arrearages. People who rent their homes can apply through their electric utility company or municipal electric company. Information about UniteCT can be found here.

Additionally, heating bill assistance is available for income-eligible households. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program, the info for which can be found here, provides winter heating cost assistance to income-eligible households, regardless of their heat source. People can contact their local Community Action Agency to apply. Statewide consumer information on this program is available on the web at www.ct.gov/staywarm or by calling 2-1-1. In addition, Operation Fuel and other nonprofits provide year-round emergency energy assistance to low-to-moderate-income households who don’t qualify for CEAP or who run out of CEAP benefits. Check out Operation Fuel's website here.

“This winter, our energy assistance program has significantly higher benefit levels from a record $135 million in federal funding to help heat Connecticut homes,” said Connecticut Department of Social Services commissioner Deidre S. Gifford said. “It’s important to note that both homeowners and renters can be eligible. We help enrollees afford the cost of natural gas and electric heat, as well as deliverable fuels like oil and propane. Applications are now open, and so far nearly 23,000 households have been approved for benefits by our Community Action Agency partners.”

Eversource warns customers of higher natural gas, electric bills this winter One of the state's power companies warned its customers to expect higher energy bills this winter.

This week, Eversource outlined its own assistance programs as it warned of higher natural gas and electric bills this winter.

Eversource said its customers could see a 14 percent, or up to $30, average increase on their monthly heating bills this year compared to last.

The company said the reason is an increased global demand and a drop in the U.S. gas supply. The drop in the gas supply was due to a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather in gas-producing states.

It said the wholesale price of electricity is reliant on gas-fired power plants, particularly in the northeast. That will translate into Eversource customers seeing an increase on their electric bills starting Jan. 1.

The energy company said it filed with Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority new electricity prices from power suppliers that would be in effect from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2022. On average, an Eversource residential electric customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours of power each month could see an increase of about 21 percent over their current monthly bill, which is approximately $31 per month, on the supply portion of the bill. How much a customer pays will depend on how much energy is used, their rate category, and weather conditions through the heating season.

“We truly understand the strain that this will have on many of our customers who are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, world conditions are such that energy prices will continue to rise and remain high for a while,” said Penni Conner, Eversource executive vice president, customer experience and energy strategy. “That’s why we continue to urge our customers to take advantage of the many energy efficiency and payment programs available that can help them save energy and money year-round – programs like the state’s UniteCT and our COVID-19 payment plans.”

Information about Eversource's bill paying assistance programs can be found on its website here.

As a regulated energy distribution company, Eversource said it purchases electricity from wholesale suppliers on behalf of its customers and passes the cost directly to them with no profit to the company. It said that by state law, the standard service price is adjusted twice a year, on Jan. 1 and July 1.