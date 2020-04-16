HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Healthcare officials have confirmed an employee has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was made during a news briefing on Thursday.
Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer for Hartford Healthcare, confirmed the employee died.
“One of our colleagues unfortunately did not make it through this COVID crisis,” Dr. Kumar said.
Officials did not say where the employee worked or which hospital the employee was being treated at.
“Members of his team, at this time, they’re all saddened by this,” Dr. Kumar said. “Our heart goes out to their family and friends.”
