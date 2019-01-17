ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) – Lifestar has been request to a serious rollover crash in Ashford Thursday night.
Tolland County Dispatch said the Ashford Fire Department is on the scene of the crash on Route 89.
The road is closed at Perry Hill Road.
No additional details have been released.
For traffic updates, click here.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.