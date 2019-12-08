Longtime WFSB family member and friend, Denise D'Ascenzo, passes away

We have some heartbreaking news to share.
Longtime Channel 3 journalist, anchor, colleague, and friend Denise D'Ascenzo has passed away.
Denise died on Saturday, Dec. 7 in her Connecticut home, unexpectedly in her sleep. Her family believes she died of a massive heart attack.
The grief we are all feeling is immeasurable.
We are devastated for her husband and daughter who were her whole life.
There are no words that could begin to summarize this loss for our WFSB family.
Denise came to WFSB-TV in 1986, and through the years has been a steady and reassuring presence on the anchor desk, covering all the major local and national news stories of the day.
In 2013, Denise was elected to the Silver Circle, a prestigious honor bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for significant contributions to broadcasting. Two years later, she became the first woman to be inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
Denise's work has also been honored with two prestigious Edward R. Murrow awards, seven Associated Press awards, and a national Gabriel Award. She has also been recognized for her work with several charities including the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Mary's Place and the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
Please keep Denise's family in your prayers at this time.
Denise was a part your lives; for such a short time
a time you wouldn't trade; not for a dollar or a dime
Her spirit has flown home; on the wings of a dove
into God's loving arm's; in heaven above
Over the days ahead; you'll shed many tears
but the memories you have of her; will live on for years
You'll feel her presence; and know that she's near
keeping you safe; and calming your fear
On those dark starry nights; her star will shine bright
always watching over all of you; with the Lord's light
As the trumpets blew; the angels began to sing
Denise's spirit has flown home; she's earned her wings
Very sad news! I've never met Denise, but I can tell you that I am feeling somewhat empty this morning upon the reading of her passing. There is no doubt that Connecticut has lost someone who has meant so much to so many people. She has taught us all about grace, civility, and compassion. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and colleagues.
Who's Diane?
Shock, Sadness, disbelief....Denise was like the Mary Tyler Moore of CT TV News...my mom told me the news of her passing, saying " I just saw her Friday", as if she knew her personally! But I knew she meant she saw her on the news. That's just how it felt though...like you knew her! My heart is broken for her husband & daughter, and to her WFSB family. We will all miss her presence. But she will be remembered forever!!
The entire state is in shock and mourning the loss of Denise. It is incredible how much of an impact she had on everyone! She is that kind of person you want to have around all the time! Deepest sympathy to her family and everyone she touched, WFSB will never be the same!
We have lost a treasure, the princess Diana of Connecticut...... A constant in my life ever since I can remember...she was loved and will be missed ..God bless her she was a saint. God bless her family and her work family.
My condolences to her family. I wonder how she died..............
There is a feeling of heavy hearts in Connecticut today,I watched Denise for as long as i can remember,She had a glow to her,like an angel here on earth.Her gleaming smile,her pleasant voice,and just pure kindness,I never met her in person but feel like ive known her,the world has lost one of Gods truly finest creations,she is a model of what humanity should be like,life is so fragile,We should all be thankfull that she was a part of our lives,and try to use her as a role model towards one another,may you rest in piece,Heaven just called a true angel home.
I am still in shock after hearing of Denise’s passing. I had the pleasure of meeting her once years ago and she was even prettier in person. She was always a sincere, caring and sweet person on tv that you felt you knew personally. I watched her every night after work and truthfully I’m not sure I can tune in for a while. The tributes On tv today, while sweet are heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Denise.
We’ve all faced tragic losses in our lives, but one that is so prominent, one who’s fabric is woven through our society is especially painful, Denise was an example of our human potential, as I read her biography, her work, her dedication, her accomplishments, I am reminded of how little I have done to become a better, more productive human being, in a world of billions, the sudden emptiness of one soul taken is unmeasurable,
Let her life be an example of how great yours can be,
My prayers go out to her family,
God bless, Denise
Such a beautiful lady. What a loss for us all. She was the epitome of grace and beauty always. Deepest condolences to family and friends. May perpetual light shine upon her.
I watch Denise my whole entire childhood up until now. She has never changed... she was always such a lady with a wonderful welcoming spirit... I'm in tears 😢she will definitely be missed. Channel 3 Eyewitness News won't be the same.
My prayers go out to her husband ,daughter and family
Her TV husband Dennis House and the entire channel 3 family
Rest Well... Denise 👑😇😘
She will be missed.....DEEPLY, but she will never be forgotten. She was the rarest of gems because she was as beautiful on the inside as she was the out. Her legacy will have a strong impact for many years to come and she will forever live-on in our hearts and minds.
Gosh, I just watched her on tv the other day! Since I moved to Ct a few years ago I always loved Denise reports of the news, I even followed her and would send many hearts on Facebook. I know a good spirit when I see it! May God’s grace and mercy comfort her family and coworkers at this sad time...😥
Now that I am able to post, words fail me. Denise was the epitome of elegance, grace, and dignity. Perhaps her family will be somewhat comforted by knowing in what high esteem she was held by many.
I met Denise at a Mary’s Place gala last year and she was warm, kind and lovely to talk to. I feel I have known her my whole adult live as I am 57. When she was reporting about Sandy Hook the other day I cried at home with her, I could tell she was holding back tears. She doesn’t even know what a blessing she was to watch. May our Lord help her husband and daughter thru this very difficult time. Our hearts are heavy for she will be greatly missed. Always a friend, kay.
Our family is very sorry to hear of Denise's passing. It has come as quite the shock. Condolences to her family, friends and Channel 3 Family, I am sure you all are in shock also. Denise you will be missed in all our lives.🙏🙏
Just yesterday, I said she tells the stories with so much emotions. Now we are leaving our emotions because she is gone. My sincere condolences to her husband and daughter and the entire WFSB family. It won't be the same just watching Denis at 5. Hang in there Denis. She's there in spirit.
Our deepest sympathies and prayers to the family, friends, and WFSB family of Denise D'Ascenzo. Just yesterday, we were discussing her wonderful work, professionalism, warmth, and elegance. She was a beautiful person who shared her light with us all, and will be missed by so many. Lisa and John Sornberger
Denise was a breadth of spring to watch each evening. She delivered the news with such eloquence and heart. Her smile lit up the room. She will certainly be missed. Our hearts go out to her daughter and husband and any extended family. You have lost a treasure.
When I saw the news alert I had to read it a few times. I was not comprehending what it really meant. It is shocking. I will miss her comforting voice on the news each night. As I watched her deliver the news with such class I always thought to myself I aspire to be like her. Always smiling, always positive and such a great role model. Denise although I did not know you personally, I felt like you were everybody's friend. Rest in peace my friend...
Cheryl Nugent Salva
My condolences, I've grown-up watching Channel 3 so this is a shock.
I was devastated to hear about Denise D'Ascenzo's death. She has felt like a family member who joined us for the news at Five every night. She brought class, dignity and warmth. She will be missed.
Vaya con Dios,Denise....
I am devestated over the news of Denise's passing. I loved her smile, her attitude, her spirit and her. God bless you my sweet lady, rest in peace. To her family, my sincere condolences.
Our household is so devestated by the news and the loss of Denise. Our hearts and prayers go out to her husband and daughters and th the channel 3 family. It will not be the same not seeing her smiling face on the news nightly. Denise you will be greatly missed Rest In Peace with the angels.
I will miss her. I like to watch the evening news after work and always felt a comfort from her and all the other news anchors on channel 3. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Denise will be missed for the family and friends of Denise I’m very sorry for your loss
Our house is heartbroken. Please know that we are thinking of you all and keeping you in our prayers. Denise was a gift to us all.
I'm so sorry to hear about Denise. She was such a wonderful anchor, and she'll really be missed. My condolences to her friends and family.
