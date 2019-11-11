(WFSB) -- The price of college is skyrocketing, and the thought of paying for tuition is taxing for most parents.
“It’s scary to think about. I know how tuition costs have risen already,” said Meghan Rebuse, who has three young children at home and knows paying for college is going to add up.
However, money experts said there are smart decisions parents can make now, that could pay off when it comes time to send children off to college.
Rebuse, of the blog Family Finance Mom, is a former financial analyst and helps families plan for college.
“Lots of parents worry about the cost of college today,” Rebuse said.
She said it pays to start saving early.
“The sooner you start, the more the magic of compounding works in your favor,” Rebuse said.
In Connecticut, she recommends the 529 plan called CHET, which stands for Connecticut Higher Education Trust.
“Because in the state of Connecticut, when you use CHET, you also get state income tax benefits, you defer taxes on the contributions,” Rebuse said.
You can also start it with as little as $25.
Once you put the money in the account, you’ll have to decide how to invest it.
A simple option is to go with a date-based plan, which changes the risk as your child gets older and closer to graduation.
“It’s going to invest more aggressively when they are 0 to 5. It’s going to start to get more conservative as they get older and then when they get to high school it’s going to invest more conservatively,” she said.
There are other options too, including the Private College 529 plan.
“There’s one called the Private College 529 plan. You’re basically buying tuition credits at today’s dollars that pay for college in the future. That’s an alternative for people scared of the market. You’re paying tuition inflation,” she said.
How much you put away a month depends on many factors, including family income, retirement outlook, how many kids you have and how much you're willing to pay toward their college.
Rebuse says the rising cost of college has drastically outpaced wages.
She says if your child is going to take out loans to help pay for school, they shouldn’t borrow more than what they think their first years’ salary will be.
