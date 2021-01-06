HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a shooting involving an officer from the FBI on Wednesday.
State police are investigating the deadly shooting that took place in Hartford's north end.
The Hartford Fire Department said it responded to reports of a shooting and gas leak in the area of 96 Enfield St.
Hartford police confirmed that the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force was involved in the shooting.
State police said the task force was in the area conducting an ongoing investigation.
During the investigation, a known suspect was identified and placed under arrested.
State police said that's when a secondary person became involved in the investigation and exchanged gunfire with the officers.
During the gunfire, the secondary person was shot. The person was brought to the hospital where they died from their injuries.
Police are not disclosing the person's identity at this time.
Officials said the association between the person who was arrested and the secondary person is not known at this time.
No Hartford officers discharged their weapons.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
