BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – One person has died and two other were injured after a crash in Bloomfield Thursday night.
The five-car crash happened on Route 185 at the intersection of Penwood Road.
Route 185 is closed while police investigate the crash.
One of the drivers, a 70-year-old male, was brought to St. Francis Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Two other drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were also brought to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.
The identities of the people involved have not been released at this time.
An accident reconstruction team is on the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.
For traffic updates, click here.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.