SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A registered sex offender has been arrested in a cold murder case of a Mass Mutual executive in Simsbury.
Simsbury Police have arrested 27-year-old William Winters Leverett for the murder of Melissa Millan.
On Nov. 20, 2014, 54-year-old Millan was found having been stabbed to death along a popular trail in Simsbury, on Iron Horse Boulevard.
Leverett, a Windsor Locks resident, is on the CT sex offender registry.
He was convicted of sexual assault on a child in Colorado in 2011.
Mass Mutual released a statement after the new developments in the case saying, "Melissa Millan was an incredible person and outstanding leader, and we were fortunate to have her as a part of our MassMutual family for more than a decade. We are encouraged to learn that there are developments in her case, and continue to keep Melissa and her family in our thoughts.”
In 2014, a driver had called police around 8 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found Millan’s body.
At first, police said they thought she was hit by a car, but it was later uncovered that her death was much more violent.
She had been stabbed to death
In previous interviews, Millan was remembered as a hard worker, a dedicated mother, and an avid runner.
Last year, a $40,000 reward was being offered by the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney Cold Case Unit and the Simsbury Police Department for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her death.
Leverett's landlord in Windsor Locks, Brian Durso, told Channel 3 that Leverett couldn't live with himself anymore and needed to confess to police.
"This young man went to the leaders of the church that I had been associated with and he was, and they made a decision after I think a lot of tear and prayer to go to the authorities," said Durso.
Durso was thankful for the confession, but questions why police didn't hold Leverett in custody.
"Some of us are asking what is it that prevented them from holding him so that he would be safe and so would everybody else after a confession like that. It's not like he robbed a bookstore, he knew what he was going to be up against. We are just wondering why it was that he was left alone," Durso said.
Durso said he is reaching out to local and state leaders to see if there is a better way a murder confession such as this one can be handled.
"We want everyone to know that our deepest belated condolences to this family who has suffered are first and foremost in our mind. We also want to acknowledge that this young man had to have real moral courage, real moral fiber to realize he's about to make a decision to spend the rest of his life in jail," said Durso.
Leverett will be in Enfield Superior Court on Monday.
