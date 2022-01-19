HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The death of a 13-year-old boy in Hartford has state lawmakers looking for ways to help other children who might be using drugs.
A few lawmakers are putting forth legislation to fully fund an adolescent program that would train teachers and coaches if they think a child is using drugs.
Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about it during a news conference on Tuesday.
Several students appear to have overdosed on a suspected opioid at a school in Hartford.
“This is a 13-year-old child who is dead,” Lamont said.
The governor, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and state lawmakers came together to shed light on the death of the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy student who died of a fentanyl overdose over the weekend.
“How did this happen?” Lamont asked. “How is there more fentanyl on the street than ever before?”
State leaders said they’re working with schools so they can continue to focus on students well being.
“We’ve been working with our partners of Department of Mental Health, public health to address the issues of behavioral and mental health and [that] is [the] key here as well,” said Charlene Russell-Tucker, commissioner of education.
The talk about having Narcan on hand in schools is also being considered.
“Narcan is treating an overdose after it’s happened and we are strongly considering and likely doing more to expand Narcan in our schools, but we’d be kidding ourselves if we think that is solving the problem,” Bronin said.
The governor also said they need to work with law enforcement to punish in the most severe way those who are “poisoning our kids.”
(5) comments
Just go after the real problem, illegal drug sales/dealers... Except that challenge is that in addition to CT passing laws that encourage lawlessness (how minors are treated up to 18 years old, preventing police pursuit of criminals because its deemed to be unsafe, limitations around defending ones self against crimes, etc), CT also has passed laws to cripple our LEOs to the point where many of the good ones are fleeing this state and many others are hanging just waiting for retirement (then leave this state so their pension and vehicles are not taxed). Most only engage in low-risk policing activities for fear of civil law suits so it up to the Feds and DEA who are still empowered to do their jobs to deal with the real source of this problem. The irony is that while we struggle to put a band aid on this problem the state is working to figure out how to tax the weed that was leagalized in this state last year because CT was so jealous of the taxes that MA was collecting on weed and missing out, so to me it seems the priority is finding something new to tax because residents are fleeing this state in droves and there for depleting tax revenue, and the priority is not preventing drug and other related crimes.
Because fentanyl and drug dealers are not a problem in Texas, right? Air head.
Sounds like a good reason for a secure border right?
If children can get access to drugs, it's too late for this. It has to be stopped at the source, and Democrats are not willing to do the work, especially when their strategist acknowledge the source is much of their constituency. It's hard to go after Drugs dealers and manufactures, when you're legalizing Pot. This is what you voted for CT....Now many communities are experiencing the issues the cheap seats of Simsbury have had for decades.
In most cases the parent(s) of these children are on drugs as well. For many of them there's no father figure in the picture and the Democrat party in it's current state has the habit of appeasing to the bad parts of society because they need to keep the voter base, meanwhile everyone else who is law abiding and sane suffers. I'm officially changing my voter affiliation to Republican this year. They're not perfect by any means either, but seem to be the only ones rooted in reality in this clown world. I'm having that Biden regret, I won't make that mistake again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.