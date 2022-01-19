HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The death of a 13-year-old boy in Hartford has state lawmakers looking for ways to help other children who might be using drugs.

A few lawmakers are putting forth legislation to fully fund an adolescent program that would train teachers and coaches if they think a child is using drugs.

Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about it during a news conference on Tuesday.

1 Hartford seventh grader dies after being exposed to fentanyl Several students appear to have overdosed on a suspected opioid at a school in Hartford.

“This is a 13-year-old child who is dead,” Lamont said.

The governor, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and state lawmakers came together to shed light on the death of the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy student who died of a fentanyl overdose over the weekend.

“How did this happen?” Lamont asked. “How is there more fentanyl on the street than ever before?”

State leaders said they’re working with schools so they can continue to focus on students well being.

“We’ve been working with our partners of Department of Mental Health, public health to address the issues of behavioral and mental health and [that] is [the] key here as well,” said Charlene Russell-Tucker, commissioner of education.

The talk about having Narcan on hand in schools is also being considered.

“Narcan is treating an overdose after it’s happened and we are strongly considering and likely doing more to expand Narcan in our schools, but we’d be kidding ourselves if we think that is solving the problem,” Bronin said.

The governor also said they need to work with law enforcement to punish in the most severe way those who are “poisoning our kids.”