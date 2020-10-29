(WFSB) – State officials have released a new website to update COVID-19 numbers within schools across the state.
On Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont announced the state will be updating this website weekly with new positive COVID-19 cases within schools.
All public and private K-12 schools in the state are required to report any student or staff that has tested positive for COVID-19.
The new data will show new staff and student cases across the state as well as by district and even by each school.
The data will not show where the student or staff got infected.
The website will be updated weekly each Thursday and the reporting period for districts is Thursday through Wednesday.
Some school districts post their own data on their own websites, which the state says may cause from differences in data due to differences in reporting periods.
To see the data, click here.
