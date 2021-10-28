EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A wife was arrested for defrauding her own husband of hundreds of thousands of dollars by convincing him that he had Alzheimer's Disease.
Donna Marino, 63, is accused of forging her husband's signature on legal documents, pension checks, monetary settlements, and social security checks.
In all, police said Marino defrauded him of $600,000 over the course of 20 years.
Police said they first received a complaint from the husband in March 2020.
He told investigators that Marino controlled all of his finances and that she had been stealing from him as far back as 1999.
Investigators said she forged her husband's signature on his pension checks, social security checks, workers' compensation settlements and other legal documents before depositing the funds in a secret bank account.
The husband said he was unaware it was happening until it was brought to his attention in March 2019. He then told investigators that he took some time to consider his options.
Police said Marino also used her power of attorney status to fraudulently file taxes in her husband's name.
She told investigators that she managed to keep her activities from her husband by convincing him that he had Alzheimer's Disease. She said she believed telling him that would prevent him from going to the bank and noticing the low bank account balances.
Investigators said that Marino pawned some of her husband's belongings, including jewelry and rare coins.
Marino told police that she often used to the money to help other family members with rent, groceries, and car payments without her husband's consent.
An arrest warrant was applied for at the end of the investigation.
Marino turned herself in to police headquarters on Oct. 27.
She was charged with first-degree larceny and third-degree forgery.
Her bond was set at $25,000 and she faced a judge on Oct. 28 in New Haven.
