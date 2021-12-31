GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Guilford said an alligator was found in the town.
The alligator, named Stella, is 4 feet long and was rescued by DEEP officers.
“She really looked to be smiling (looks are deceiving),” the Guilford Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Police reminded residents pet alligators are prohibited by state law.
Guilford police say Stella has been transferred to an aquarium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.