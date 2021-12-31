(WFSB) -- They may have been a day late and 2.5 million test kits short, but the highly sought after at-home COVID test kits are in Connecticut.
This week started with the announcement that three million tests are coming in, only to be told at the last minute, the order fell through.
The shipment of test kits is being stored at a warehouse in New Britain.
Some kits are expected to go out to cities and towns Friday night and be ready for distribution next week.
After a three hour wait, Joseph Gionfriddo, of Southington, knows first-hand Connecticut is still behind in the race to get COVID tests.
“This is very difficult situation,” he said.
At the drive-thru site in New Britain, Governor Ned Lamont goes car to car, sharing the frustration.
Many in the state have experienced a whirlwind of emotions.
At the beginning of the week, three million at-home COVID test kits were promised, only to see the purchase order fall through at the last minute.
“We know we were told in no uncertain terms, even with pictures, the tests are on the plane. We know that the plane didn’t take off or take off and come to Connecticut as was contracted via our purchase order,” Lamont said.
Overnight, 426,000 tests made its way to the warehouse in New Britain.
Looking at some of the labels, they may have been intended for New York and Rhode Island.
“We went up the food chain, we talked to the most senior people we could and got ourselves to the front of the line,” Lamont said.
In addition to the tests, Connecticut got 850,000 N95 masks Thursday and another 890,000 Friday.
Since the test supply isn’t what was anticipated, cities and towns will have fewer to distribute.
Lamont urges municipalities give them to people in need.
“If you’re showing symptoms, get a test. If you’re going to be going to school on Monday, public safety workers, forward-facing public folks, if you feel like you have something going on, get a test,” he said.
Initially, the majority of these tests were going to schools.
After the deal fell through, many were concerned about students returning on Monday.
Lamont says that’s still the plan.
“All of our teachers virtually, are vaccinated and boosted. We have access to the N95 mask, that ought to give you a lot of confidence,” he said.
In New Britain, the operation is going 24/7. The big deliveries go there.
Smaller deliveries then get delivered to different areas of the state. Municipalities pick them up and distribute them as they see fit.
The struggle to bring the tests has local mayors venturing off on the search for tests themselves.
Thousands were distributed in Hartford Thursday because of a proactive effort by Mayor Luke Bronin.
“We have to do whatever we can to grab the supplies that our residents need,” said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.
Florsheim and New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart have also decided to not wait for the state or the federal government.
Stewart has New Britain teaming up with the Hospital of Central Connecticut to get more testing for residents.
“It’s frustrating when we’re not in control of how this is going to be done, so forget about it, we’re going to do it on our own. Just like we did with vaccines, we’re going to do it with testing too,” Stewart said.
In Middletown, Florsheim is going toe-to-toe with other states competing for tests.
“We’re going through brokers, just like the state is trying to do. We’re going to explore other possibilities for getting at-home tests,” he said.
Eyewitness News asked Lamont if he minds the in-state competition.
“We were getting a lot of tests from the federal government, but I wasn’t going to wait for the federal government. I was going to do everything I can to get our tests now as a bridge to the federal government, so I think a lot of our municipalities are smart,” Lamont said.
While more production is in the works worldwide, Florsheim says it’s time the federal government takes more action.
“Use the defense production act to get some of these factories that have been used to make N95s, to make PPE, to get the testing supply up so that the states and cities don’t have to go through this guessing game,” Florsheim said.
This order was just the first. As more come in, Lamont expects those three hour waits we’re seeing for tests to ease up.
