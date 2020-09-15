NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police have taken over the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Naugatuck Monday night.
Police said it happened following a traffic stop in the borough around 8 p.m., on the Route 8 north on-ramp near Maple Street.
According to Naugatuck police, a Waterbury man identified as 24-year-old Roznovsky Machado was operating an orange Dodge Charger Monday night when an officer attempted to pull him over.
During that time, Machado allegedly drove his vehicle at the officer.
That's when the officer fired his weapon at the vehicle, which took off at a high rate of speed.
The Charger was bearing Ohio license plates that displayed: HQJ2680. Police found the vehicle, but still have yet to locate Machado.
"After the initial contact, officer did attempt to apprehend the vehicle on Route 8, but were not able to locate the vehicle as it fled at a high rate of speed," said Deputy Chief C. Colin McAllister, Naugatuck Police Department.
Police said the officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The officer is on administrative duty while state police continue the investigation.
"Our primary goal at this point is to try and provide our community with the most accurate up to date information as it pertains to this officer involved shooting," said trooper Jose Dorelus, Connecticut State Police.
Live @ Noon: Naugatuck PD looking for a Waterbury man whom they say tried to hit an officer with his car last night during a traffic stop. Officer fired at the car which drove off. CT State police are investigating the use of force. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/49AogFxWuI— Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) September 15, 2020
It is unclear at this time if Machado suffered any injuries.
Macado is known to law enforcement, according to Naugatuck police.
Naugatuck police said the officer observed criminal activity, which was the reason for the traffic stop, but they did not release specific details.
Police said anyone with information should contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
I suppose this ones life matters . I don’t think so.
