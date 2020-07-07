NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The owners of Stew Leonard's want people to be careful when it comes to children and pools.
Stew and Kim Leonard held a news conference at 11 a.m. in Newington.
The franchise's co-founders lost their 21-month-old son Stewie to an accidental drowning back in 1989.
The Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation launched in 1990 to raise water safety awareness.
The Leonards said that with parents working from home, they may be less vigilant about children in pools.
They cited national statistics, which said pool installations in Connecticut and nationally were up significantly as Americans sought socially distant ways to beat the heat while being COVID-19 safe.
Since the foundation's inception in 1990, it has raised more than $2 million for water safety awareness and education – including, lifeguard training and providing 10,000 free or low-cost swimming lessons to children every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.