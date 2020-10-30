NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With COVID cases climbing, and long lines expected on Election Day, a number of cities and towns across Connecticut are trying to make absentee voting easier and more accessible.
New Haven is offering a couple of options for folks looking to vote absentee this weekend.
For anyone already registered to vote, you can pull up to the Hall of Records this weekend, request an absentee ballot, fill it out, and drop it in a box placed outside.
They’re not the only ones trying to help voters avoid the expected Election Day crowds.
“This is my first time voting in a presidential election,” said Olivia Shoemaker, of New Haven.
She said without the option to vote absentee, she’d be out of luck.
“I love it, I wouldn’t have been able to vote otherwise since I’m too busy on voting day, so I’m really happy there is this option,” Shoemaker said.
With concerns over the coronavirus, any registered voter in Connecticut is able to vote absentee this year.
“We’re way over 15,000, we’re getting requests, 100s of requests in daily,” said New Haven City Clerk Michael Smart.
With those numbers rising, Smart says this weekend, he and his staff will be outside the Hall of Records for curbside absentee voting. Voters are reminded to bring an ID.
“We just want to make sure we give voters every opportunity to exercise their right to vote,” Smart said.
In neighboring West Haven, the walk-up window at the clerk’s office is another popular spot.
“I don’t want it be in the line Tuesday, it’s going to be a madhouse and I’m a senior citizen, so with the COVID and stuff, you know I just don’t want to be in all of that,” said Fannie Blackwell, of West Haven.
She has voted in every election for 40-plus years since moving to West Haven, and jumped at the change to vote absentee.
“All I’ve got to do is fill this out, go back and give it to them and I’m all set,” she explained.
Staff from the clerk’s office said more than 7,000 ballots were requested, and more than 6,000 were already returned.
For anyone voting via absentee ballot, city and town clerks are reminding folks who haven’t returned it yet, not to do it by mail.
Instead, drop it off in the ballot box in your town. That way you’ll know for sure it will be received before 8 p.m. on Election Day, and your vote will count.
