WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A suspected incident of a bed bug was reported at Crosby High School, according to school officials.
A letter was sent home to parents this week.
"School staff immediately addressed the issue and collaborated with the City Health Department and the School Facilities Division," the letter read. "Cleaning of all potentially impacted areas has been undertaken and follow-up inspections and remediation will be undertaken as necessary."
School officials said there is no risk to students, staff or visitors.
They called bed bugs common.
"They do not transmit disease and pose no immediate health risk to humans," the letter continued. "Any suspected bite should be checked by a health professional and treated accordingly."
This marked the second case of bed bugs at a city school in less than a month.
Bed bugs were found at the Career Academy three times.
