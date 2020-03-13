MASHANTUCKET, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino announced a number of gaming changes related to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to casino officials, Foxwoods will also be temporarily closing its High Stakes Bingo Hall effective Saturday, March 14 and the Rainmaker Buffet effective Monday, March 16.
Additionally, Poker tournaments, Poker live action tables, Racebook and Keno will close beginning Monday, March 16.
Officials said table games at Rainmaker Casino, Great Cedar Casino and Fox Tower Casino will close beginning Monday, March 16. Grand Pequot Tower and all electronic table games will remain open.
Bus transportation to and from the resort is suspended beginning today, Friday, March 13.
Foxwoods has also postponed or canceled all performances through March 23.
Anyone seeking a refund can contact the box office at 800-200-2882. Purchases made through Ticketmaster can be refunded by contacting Ticketmaster.
Foxwoods is waiving the hotel cancellation fees. Guests may cancel on the Foxwoods website or by emailing information@foxwoods.com
Officials also said they are adding more than 330 hand sanitizing stations and increasing disinfecting frequency.
Business travel for team members has been suspended
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.