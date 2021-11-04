NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - An update to Connecticut's COVID-19 safety protocols in schools is coming.

School officials and Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference on Thursday morning in Newington.

Currently, school districts were told to offer full time in-person instruction to all students.

Indoor masking, keeping students at least 3 feet apart in classrooms, hand washing and other measures have been part of the safety measures mandated to start the 2021 school year.

The guidance released in Sept. 2021 also urged parents and, at the time, children aged 12 and older, to get vaccinated.

Child-sized doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine cleared final hurdles earlier this week and were granted emergency approval.