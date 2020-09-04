MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Meriden man was arrested for possession of drugs and firearms on Thursday.
Meriden Police arrested Emilio Mercado during a search warrant execution at his home on Colony Street.
The Meriden Police Department Crime Suppression Unit, Patrol Division, the Meriden police Department SWAT Team, and the Wallingford/Cheshire SWAT Team executed the narcotics warrant.
During the execution of the warrant, approximately 7 pounds of marijuana and firearms ammunition was seized from the house.
It was also anticipated that there may have been a gun found at this location.
Mercado was charged with possession with intent to sell and operating a drug factory.
